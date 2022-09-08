Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 887,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after buying an additional 265,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock remained flat at $25.24 on Thursday. 6,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,715. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.