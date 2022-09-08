Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

