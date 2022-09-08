Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stake Boosted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Metalla Royalty & Streaming accounts for approximately 2.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 4.67% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 2.0 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Shares of MTA stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

(Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.