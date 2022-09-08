Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,250.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,257.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,283.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $318,096,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

