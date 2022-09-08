MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$524,145.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 210,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay bought 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay bought 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).

On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay purchased 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

On Friday, June 24th, Christopher Mackay purchased 338,415 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,513.00 ($520,638.46).

On Friday, June 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 272,373 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,839.25 ($428,558.92).

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Mackay purchased 352,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$869,440.00 ($608,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

