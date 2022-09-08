MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,280.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $67,905.20 and $5,280.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 176.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,518,912 coins and its circulating supply is 173,216,984 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

