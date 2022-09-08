Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 4.8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.87. 100,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 118,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
