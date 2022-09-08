Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 4.8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.87. 100,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 118,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.