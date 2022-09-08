MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.64 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $262.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00008011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00410894 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,862,169 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

