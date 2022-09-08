Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.60 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 12,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 685,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

