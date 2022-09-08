Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,436. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

