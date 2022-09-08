MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

