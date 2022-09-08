MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFG opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

