MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,212 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DVN stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

