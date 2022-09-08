MMA Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $89.75 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.