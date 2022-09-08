MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.35 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.