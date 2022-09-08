MMA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,845 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
