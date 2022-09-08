MMA Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,845 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.