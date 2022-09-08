MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

