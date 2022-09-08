MMA Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38.

