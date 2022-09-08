MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

EOG stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

