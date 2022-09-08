MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,718,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

