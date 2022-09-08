MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,933 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 74,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

