Mochi Market Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MOMA)

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $125,923.57 and approximately $18,795.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mochi Market Coin Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,522,911 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Mochi Market Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

