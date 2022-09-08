Modex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Modex has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Modex has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

