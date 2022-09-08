Mogul Productions (STARS) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $470,731.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Mogul Productions
