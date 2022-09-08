Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Monash IVF Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62.
Monash IVF Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.