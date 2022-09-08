Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62.

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility research and treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic and IVF treatment services.

