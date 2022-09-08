monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $117.71

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.71, but opened at $120.40. monday.com shares last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.82.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

