monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $117.71

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.71, but opened at $120.40. monday.com shares last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.
monday.com Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
