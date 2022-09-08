Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.42 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

