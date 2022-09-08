Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDU shares. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MDU opened at $30.25 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

