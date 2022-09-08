Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

