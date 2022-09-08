Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.