Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

