Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

NYSE RIO opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

