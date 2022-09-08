Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

