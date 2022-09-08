Morgan Stanley Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

