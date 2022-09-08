Morgan Stanley Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $135.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $116.91.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

