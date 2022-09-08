MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.3%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.97 and last traded at $69.97. Approximately 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

