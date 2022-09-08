National Pension Service Acquires 3,973 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $134,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

