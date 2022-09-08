National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 424,773 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $114,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.