National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Humana worth $81,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $481.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

