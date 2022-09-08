National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CME Group were worth $107,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $200.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.