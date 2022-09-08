National Pension Service Has $101.38 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 126,379 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $101,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after purchasing an additional 301,187 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.