National Pension Service Has $82.90 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Moderna were worth $82,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at $427,775,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

