National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $79,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $724.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $695.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

