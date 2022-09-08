National Pension Service Sells 20,244 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.