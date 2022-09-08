National Pension Service Sells 9,006 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $96,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $284.44 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

