National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $121,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.40 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

