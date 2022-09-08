National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $185.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.62.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

