Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

