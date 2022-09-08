Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09.
