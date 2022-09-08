nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 840,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,279. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,112.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $665,370. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
